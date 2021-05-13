Truist Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 918% compared to the typical volume of 1,292 call options.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit