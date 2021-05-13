Truist Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $206.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.35.

TDOC opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $133.17 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

