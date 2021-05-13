Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

