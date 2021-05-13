Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $352.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.