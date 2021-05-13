Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 31.17 ($0.41).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

LON TLW traded down GBX 1.84 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.92 ($0.69). 10,822,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,387,389. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £754.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

In other news, insider Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

