TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
