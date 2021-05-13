Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 184,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

