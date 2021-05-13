Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

