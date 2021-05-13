Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 926,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.