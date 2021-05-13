Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

