Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.75. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

