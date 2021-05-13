uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in uniQure were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

