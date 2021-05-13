Unisocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.70 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $27.70 million and approximately $63,387.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $88,216.37 or 1.79690461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

