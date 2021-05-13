Uniswap (UNI) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $38.39 or 0.00076589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,570,115 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

