United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

