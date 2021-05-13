United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is expected to contribute to its margins. The investment is also expected to reinforce its Flat-Rolled segment’s position to cater the growing U.S. and Mexican markets. Higher domestic steel prices should also provide a boost to average selling prices of U.S. Steel and drive its margins. Tight supply and rising end-market demand are driving steel prices. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. U.S. Steel has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

X stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 503,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,254,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $3,297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United States Steel by 193.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 396,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.