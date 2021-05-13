Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

