Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.