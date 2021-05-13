Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $149.00 at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.56.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 24,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,004. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
