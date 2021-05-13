Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $149.00 at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 24,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,004. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

