Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 8.9%

May 13th, 2021

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $83.62. Approximately 72,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,393,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

