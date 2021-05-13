URU Metals (LON:URU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $404.00

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 397.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 28559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

