VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 533,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

