Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company has a market cap of $773.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

