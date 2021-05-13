Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,452 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.

FOXF opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

