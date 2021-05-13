Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,136 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

