Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

