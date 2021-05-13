Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.