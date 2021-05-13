Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $156.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

