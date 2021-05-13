Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce sales of $815.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $817.06 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $246.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.14. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

