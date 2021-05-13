Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,878,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. 11,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,760. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

