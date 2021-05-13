Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $188.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

