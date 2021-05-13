Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,754 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the average daily volume of 1,005 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.63. The company had a trading volume of 944,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.09 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

