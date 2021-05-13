VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

