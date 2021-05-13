VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VECT. SVB Leerink began coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VECT stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.