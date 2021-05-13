VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VECT. SVB Leerink began coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

VECT stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit