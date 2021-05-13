Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on VECO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.