Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 242,500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.35. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,809. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

