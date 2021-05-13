Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $264,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 551.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

