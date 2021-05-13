Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. Verano has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.