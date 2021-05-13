Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OEZVY remained flat at $$17.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. Verbund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

