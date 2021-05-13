VEREIT’s (VER) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

VEREIT (NYSE:VER)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VER has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of VER stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,409,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

