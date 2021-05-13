Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $172.99. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

