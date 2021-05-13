Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,655,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

