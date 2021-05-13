Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.23). Verso reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:VRS traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 18,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verso by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 474,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.