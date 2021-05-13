Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,949. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

