Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.79

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 313739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

