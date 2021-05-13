Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.