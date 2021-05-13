Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 46.13 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.37 million and a PE ratio of -23.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

