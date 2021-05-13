Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.42% from the company’s current price.
Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 46.13 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.37 million and a PE ratio of -23.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.
