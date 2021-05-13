Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.60 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 414.33 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $104.68.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,156 shares of company stock worth $6,355,774. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.