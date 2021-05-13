Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 471,756 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Packaging Co. of America worth $332,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 19,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.