Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $312.56 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $312,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

VLO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 46,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,114. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,664.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

